Next Capital Management LLC Buys 905 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

