Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 2.8 %
LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 49.20 ($0.66) on Monday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 49.20 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.50 ($0.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.68 million, a P/E ratio of -258.95 and a beta of -0.09.
About Octopus Titan VCT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus Titan VCT
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Citi Analysts Turn More Bullish on Walmart Stock: Time to Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Lower Rates, Higher Returns: Key Stocks to Watch Now
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Green Giants: Riding the Hydrogen Wave to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.