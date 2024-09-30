North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON NAIT opened at GBX 306 ($4.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £396.70 million, a PE ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.66. North American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 312.62 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 295.85.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at North American Income Trust

In other North American Income Trust news, insider Patrick Edwardson purchased 100,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £300,000 ($401,713.98). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $59,700,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.