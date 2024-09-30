Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.06

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ELPC opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.25.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.