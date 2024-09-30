Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENX
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tenax Therapeutics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Citi Analysts Turn More Bullish on Walmart Stock: Time to Buy?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lower Rates, Higher Returns: Key Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Green Giants: Riding the Hydrogen Wave to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.