Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

