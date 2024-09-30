Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Alector by 62.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alector by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Alector news, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $67,958.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $286,013. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $474.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative return on equity of 102.63% and a negative net margin of 290.66%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

