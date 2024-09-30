Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.90. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

