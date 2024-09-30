Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,818,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after buying an additional 51,203 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

