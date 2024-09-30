Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 131,609 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 135,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NR opened at $6.92 on Monday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $589.60 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 2.87.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

