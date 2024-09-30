Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.25 and a beta of 1.31. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
