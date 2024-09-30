Profund Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $6.76 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

