Profund Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.