Profund Advisors LLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,101 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $125,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 415.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 91,443 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4,959.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 88,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $405.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.