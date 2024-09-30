Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,395 shares of company stock worth $13,650,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

