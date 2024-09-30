DataHighway Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,356.41 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1,356.41 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04586716 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,593.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

