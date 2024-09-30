Pax Dollar Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.06 million and $544,019.33 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,079,501 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

