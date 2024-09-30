SATS (1000SATS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $672.83 Million

SATS (1000SATS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One SATS token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SATS has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SATS has a total market cap of $672.83 million and $78.81 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SATS Token Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. SATS’s official website is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00033027 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $80,953,945.88 traded over the last 24 hours.”

