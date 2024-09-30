Comparing Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) & Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Therapeutics $26.00 million 13.99 -$219.71 million N/A N/A Bullfrog AI $65,000.00 359.94 -$5.36 million ($0.88) -3.39

Volatility & Risk

Bullfrog AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cartesian Therapeutics.

Cartesian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Therapeutics -424.47% N/A -5.85% Bullfrog AI N/A -130.80% -117.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cartesian Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cartesian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.94%. Given Cartesian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cartesian Therapeutics is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Summary

Cartesian Therapeutics beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases. The company develops Descartes-15 to treat Autoimmune diseases, myeloma; and Descartes-33 which is in preclinical development for treatment of autoimmune diseases. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.