CyberConnect (CYBER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $98.11 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $98.11 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00005711 BTC on popular exchanges.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.69543552 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $23,936,050.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

