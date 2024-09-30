Catizen Trading 23.9% Lower This Week (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Catizen has a market cap of $178.92 million and approximately $187.90 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,000,000 tokens. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 305,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.63679453 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $175,994,942.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

