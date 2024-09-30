Profund Advisors LLC Invests $168,000 in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $694,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

