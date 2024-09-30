Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.44 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile



As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

