Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,413 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,413 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 161.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $728,952. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.