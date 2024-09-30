Profund Advisors LLC Sells 61,758 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,758 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVXL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $480.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

