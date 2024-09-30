Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,893 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,835,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 610.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $12.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $637.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

