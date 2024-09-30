Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Penumbra by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $191.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $277.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.84.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,855,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

