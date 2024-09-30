Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,594 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 39.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 14.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $165.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $121.76. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.05.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

