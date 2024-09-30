Profund Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 29.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

