Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at $7,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 349.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 353,382 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $50.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

