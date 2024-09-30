Profund Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $619,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,656.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $157.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

