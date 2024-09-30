Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 555.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $35.38 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.