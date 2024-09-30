Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Navient by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

