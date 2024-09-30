Barclays Upgrades Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to “Overweight”

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $162.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $150.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake has a twelve month low of $112.77 and a twelve month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Westlake will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Westlake by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after buying an additional 675,725 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,179,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $25,154,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 3,330.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 145,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Westlake by 41,979.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

