CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $76.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of CMS opened at $70.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $71.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,591.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

