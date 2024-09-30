Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

