FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $47.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Shares of FE stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,335,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,867,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,317,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after buying an additional 42,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 214.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

