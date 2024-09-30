Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829,509 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.55% of Planet Fitness worth $96,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,167,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.48 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.