Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 372,218 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.10% of Performance Food Group worth $113,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,513 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 102.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 574.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 173,381 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 147,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $78.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.