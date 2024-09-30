Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $98.99 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $98,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Five Below by 30.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Five Below by 1,842.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $92.59 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.81.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

