TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 238.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 506,754 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of TE Connectivity worth $108,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $151.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.