Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,147 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $110,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

KDP opened at $37.42 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

