Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $90.44 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 919,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $109.79 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

