Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,135,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.14% of Denison Mines worth $20,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 131.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 39.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $51,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Denison Mines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.70. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 950.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

