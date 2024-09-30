HWG Holdings LP Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,236,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 53.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $512.72 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $528.02. The company has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.21 and its 200 day moving average is $458.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

