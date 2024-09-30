Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,264,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $119,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,253,000 after purchasing an additional 288,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 38.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,490,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,901,000 after purchasing an additional 552,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,787,000 after buying an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Evergy by 781.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after buying an additional 2,062,434 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

