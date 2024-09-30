CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 756,936 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $92.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $94.14.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

