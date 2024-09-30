Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $19.61 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $280.25 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $287.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

