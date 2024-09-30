Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794,150 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 9.57% of Cogent Biosciences worth $88,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 493,884 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 288,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COGT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

COGT stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.70. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.