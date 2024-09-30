Profund Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $135.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

