Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $286.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.87 and its 200-day moving average is $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

